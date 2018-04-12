Sandra Bullock Plots Met Gala Heist in New Ocean's 8 Trailer

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 9:36 AM

The new trailer for the upcoming Ocean's 8 movie has arrived!

Warner Bros. released the latest sneak peek from the highly-anticipated spin-off on Thursday, showing Sandra Bullock setting up a plan with a fierce group of women to pull off a heist at the Met Gala. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean in the movie, the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney).

"So you wanna hit a jewelry store?" Lou (Cate Blanchett) asks Debbie in the trailer.

"Not exactly," Debbie replies.

"In three and a half weeks, the Met will be hosting its annual Ball...and we are going to rob it," Debbie tells her heist crew, which includes Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

5 Little—but Important—Details You Missed in the Ocean's 8 Trailer

Sandra Bullock

YouTube

We also see Kaling's character, Amita, ask Debbie how long it took her to figure all of this out.

"Five years, eight months and twelve days," Debbie replies.

At the beginning of the trailer, James Corden's character is questioning Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) about the identity of the heist crew.

Take a look at the video above to get a sneak peek at Ocean's 8! Then tell us, are you excited to see the movie when it hits theaters on June 8?

Sound off in the comments!

