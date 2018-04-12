Alex Rodriguez Fiercely Denies Threatening to Cut Child Support Payments

Jason Szenes/Epa/REX/Shutterstock
According to Alex Rodriguez, his daughters are his number one priority "and always will be."
The former baseball star drove the point home while responding to a recent report from The New York Daily News claiming he has been threatening to cut his monthly child support payments for his two daughters to "send a message" to his ex-brother-in-law in their ongoing legal battle.
Rodriguez shares two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Several years ago, Cynthia's younger brother, Constantine Scurtis, filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the baseball pro to accuse Rodriguez of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, civil conspiracy among other claims involving their once-shared real estate company.
"I have an email from [Rodriguez] telling me that he's basically making me pay for not stopping you and [not] telling you that I hate you," Cynthia allegedly texted to her brother, according to the new New York Daily News report.
In a statement to E! News, Rodriguez hit back against the allegations. "I have always paid far more than the maximum in child support and that will never change. My daughters are my number 1 priority and always will be," he said. "It's highly offensive to me that my former brother in law, who has been trying to pursue a frivolous case against me for 4 years and has gotten absolutely nowhere with it in court, is misrepresenting my relationship with my daughters to manipulate the public's opinion. This is a classic tale of somebody trying to use the media against me for their own gain."
"I may have not been perfect in the past, but I am very proud of who I am, and how I live my life now and it is important to me that my daughters feel the same way," he continued in the statement. "I wouldn't even respond to these false accusations if not for my daughters, because I would never want them to think this is true."
As the sports broadcaster concluded, "Unfortunately, however, there are some people who would do anything for money, except work."