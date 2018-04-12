Cheating, Fights and Custody Battles: How Fame Changed Everything For Jon and Kate Gosselin

When it comes to dating, three isn't a crowd for Kate Gosselin. Four is fine too. Maybe 10?

Because while the reality star is definitely ready to find a new man—nearly a decade after filing for divorce from ex-husband Jon—she can't stomach the idea of dating like an ordinary person. Not when her life these days is so, well, extraordinary.

"If I'm going to date someone, I can't just go out on a date—it's creepy to me to think of just going out somewhere with some stranger," she explained to People of her reasoning for signing up for her latest TLC series, Kate Plus Date, "and so I actually feel like doing it like this is the best and safest way for me to go on a date—a camera crew will be there! I'll be safe!" As an added bonus, she said, "The person will have been vetted by a matchmaker."

And while she could scroll through a dating app and do her own investigations, "I put my profile in there and people will know who it is within 90 seconds," she explained. "No, this is probably the safest way for me to date, let's be honest."