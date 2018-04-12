Bella Thorne Says She Can Earn $65,000 Per Instagram Post

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 8:58 AM

Ka-Ching! That was the sound of Bella Thorne earning more than twice the national median salary by posting on Instagram.

In recent years, more and more celebs have been making serious money by promoting brands on social media. In the short documentary Inside the Life of Bella Thorne, produced for Vogue and Broadly, the 20-year-old actress and former Disney Channel star reveals what she can earn for a single post.

'For grid posting, it's 65 grand a post," Thorne says, appearing to reference the Instagram grid, or feed. "For story posting, it's anywhere from 10 to 20K, and for Snapchat, it's the same as Insta-Story."

"Instagram is 100 percent a job to me," Thorne continues. "I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half. That's all from social media."

In 2016, at age 19, Thorne bought a lavish home in the Los Angeles area for more than $2 million.

"Facebook has around 10 million followers, but that's one that if you wanted to do a deal where you're like, 'Hey give us less here and we'll pay you more for this post and then also on Facebook,' you know, I'm down to do something like that too," Thorne says.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Celebrity Instagram

Thorne has more than 17.3 million followers on Instagram, more than 9.8 million in Facebook and almost 7 million on Twitter.

Thorne was 16 when the Disney Channel series Shake It Up!, the show that made her famous, ended its three-season run. She continued her acting career and currently had a lead role on the Freeform series Famous in Love.

