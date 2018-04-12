See Kristin Cavallari Make Her Return to Reality TV in First Look at Very Cavallari

You know you've missed her!

Kristin Cavallari will be back on the small screen this summer for E!'s newest reality show Very Cavallari. It has been seven years since she stopped shooting The Hills and a lot of things have changed. She's now a wife, mom and successful entrepreneur and she's ready to let the world into her life...again!

"We just moved to Nashville full-time," the former Laguna Beach star shares in this first look. The star will of course be joined by her husband of five years, football star Jay Cutler. While these two may be happily married, there is still room in other areas of her life for a little bit of drama to play itself out this season.