Zayn Malik Makes Out With Sofia Jamora in "Let Me" Music Video

Zayn Malik dropped a new music video for his song "Let Me" on Thursday, and there were quite a few steamy scenes.

Like in his "Dusk Till Dawn" music video co-starring Jemima Kirke, the 25-year-old singer plays a character who appears to be wrapped up in a life of crime. The video even begins with the same song playing in the background as the former One Direction boy band member walks into a hotel.

Once inside, Malik enters a club and looks out at a woman (Sofia Jamora) on the dance floor. At first, it seems like the two don't know each other; however, their relationship unfolds through a series of flashbacks.

One of these flashbacks shows Malik walking into a hotel suite. He sees the same woman in a robe and meets a man who tells him "It's going down tonight." The woman appears to be with the henchman. When the henchman notices Malik eyeing the woman, he asks, "You like that too, don't you?" Malik responds, "What's not to like?"