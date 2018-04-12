Why Is This Man Sniffing Shawn Mendes' Armpit?

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 7:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, Armpit

Instagram

There was nothing holdin' this interviewer back. 

We hope Shawn Mendesput some deodorant on before this chat because someone wanted to get a whiff. In a very strange series of events, the 19-year-old star was doing an interview with Swedish TV presenter Martin Björk when things got a bit bizarre. The musician was in Sweden earlier in the week when we suspect this interview took place. 

Björk's line of questioning included queries about his "most ugly famous friend," what he never wants to hear in bed and which one of his body parts he's most proud of. 

Then the pièce de résistance came: "Can I smell your armpits?" the TV star asked. 

Mendes obliged—"Go for it"—and Björk sniffed. "F--k, that was good!" he responded surprised. 

Watch

Shawn Mendes on Advice From Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift

According to interviews shared on his Instagram page, this isn't the first time Björk has sniffed armpits—or had his own armpit sniffed. This explains why he tagged the video "Intimate with Björken."

Mendes may have hinted at his discomfort when he replied to this question: "What will you never do with me?"

As the star quipped back, "One of these interviews again."

However, it all seemed to be in good fun, especially when Mendes got candid with the interviewer about his own odor. 

"When was the last time you got interviewed by someone with a really bad breath?" the Swedish star asked. 

"Right now," he answered. 

Touché, Mendes, touché.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Interviews , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Sydney

How Samantha Markle Feels About Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

Tara Reid

Tara Reid Removed From Plane Over Pre-Flight ''Disturbance''

ESC: Amy Adams

Amy Adams to Be Honored at 2018 Baby2Baby Gala

ESC: Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana With Her Post-Pregnancy Announcement Ensemble

Dylan Minette

Watch 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minette in Haunting New Interview

Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Premiere Ends With Major Surprise

Yvonne Strahovski, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.