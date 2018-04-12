The Sandlot Cast Reunites After 25 Years: See What the Actors Look Like Now

Legends never die.

This morning on NBC's Today, Gadi Schwartz sat down with The Sandlot cast to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. "It's been crazy. I mean, it definitely gets you in places for free," Marty York joked. "I can't walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone shouting, 'Yeah-Yeah!'"

"Wait, you're Yeah-Yeah?" Schwartz asked.

"Yeah-yeah!" York replied."

The reunion also included Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael "Squints" Palledorous), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy "Repeat" Timmons), Brandon Quinton Adams (Kenny DeNunez) and Patrick Renna (Hamilton "Ham" Porter). Mike Vitar (Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez) was absent, but David Mickey Evans, who directed, narrated and wrote the movie, joined the get-together.

"It made a big impact on lots of people's lives," Guiry said of the film's legacy.