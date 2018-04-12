Kerry Washington's Mad Lib Theater Performance With Jimmy Fallon Is Worthy of an Oscar

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 6:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kerry Washington, The Tonight Show

YouTube

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Mad Lib Theater goes to Kerry Washington

Time and time again, the star has proven her acting chops with characters like Olivia Pope and Anita Hill. Well, add another unforgettable woman to the list—a New York school teacher holding a conference with Jimmy Fallon

The actress visited The Tonight Show set on Wednesday, where Mad Lib Theater was on the late-night menu. Before they could launch into a hilarious skit, they needed a script, so Fallon read off a series of prompts to Washington, including "type of nut" and "old TV show."

By the time they were done, the script included Lady Gaga, "belly button" and "screwing" among many other eccentric choices. Let the show begin!

Photos

Kerry Washington's Best Looks

Donning a sweater, glasses and distinct New York accent, Washington was dedicated to her character as a concerned teacher at Lady Gaga Elementary School holding a conference with a student's father, played by Fallon. 

It was quickly time to break the news to the dad. "I've never seen such a fuzzy child," Washington said. "I am as surprised as you your son is getting a Q in math."

She also had to address the fact that she found the student in the back of the classroom "screwing."

After suggesting Fallon's character read to little Coconut for "19 years" every night, the performance culminated in a musical finale of the "Lily Pads on the Bus Go 'Round and 'Round."

As bizarre as the whole scene was, we couldn't help but believe Washington's portrayal. After all, she's not a two-time Golden Globe nominee for nothing. Give her the gold!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kerry Washington , The Tonight Show , Jimmy Fallon , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Making a Murderer, Steven Avery

Making a Murderer: A Guide to All the Major Players, New Faces and Facts to Know Before Part 2

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Why Justin Bieber Feels "Conflicted and Confused" as Selena Gomez Continues Mental Health Treatment

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out in Australia After Pregnancy Announcement

ESC: Khloe Kardashian, Halloween

19 Iconic Celeb Halloween Beauty Looks That Are a Trick and a Treat

Dylan Minnette, Lydia Night

13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette Sparks Romance Rumors With Lydia Night

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

Pippa Middleton Checks in to Maternity Hospital as Due Date Approaches

Bachelor in Paradise, Jordan Kimball, Jenna Cooper

Jenna Cooper Reveals Forensic Investigation Results to Prove She Didn't Cheat on Jordan Kimball

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.