Netflix's New Lost in Space Is All About the Badass Ladies

The women of Netflix's reboot of Lost in Space are here to kick some ass.

In the above featurette, exclusive to E! News, stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Mina Sundwall, and Taylor Russell introduce some of the new characters you're about to meet when the show makes its debut this week.

We've got a rocket scientist, an 18 year-old doctor, a "gritty survivor," and a writer in the Robinson family, and that's just the ladies.

"Lost in Space proves that there's nothing stopping you," Sundwall says. "You can do whatever you want, you can be whatever you want."