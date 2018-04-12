EXCLUSIVE!

Netflix's New Lost in Space Is All About the Badass Ladies

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The women of Netflix's reboot of Lost in Space are here to kick some ass. 

In the above featurette, exclusive to E! News, stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Mina Sundwall, and Taylor Russell introduce some of the new characters you're about to meet when the show makes its debut this week. 

We've got a rocket scientist, an 18 year-old doctor, a "gritty survivor," and a writer in the Robinson family, and that's just the ladies. 

"Lost in Space proves that there's nothing stopping you," Sundwall says. "You can do whatever you want, you can be whatever you want." 

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Lost in Space

Netflix

The show, which is based on the 1965 series of the same name, follows the Robinsons, a family of space colonists whose spaceship veers off course and crashes on an unknown planet (hence the title, Lost in Space).

They're led by Maureen (Parker), the head of the family and a "literal rocket scientist," and her husband John (Toby Stephens). 

Lost in Space

Netflix

Russell plays oldest daughter Judy, Sundwall plays middle child Penny, and Maxwell Jenkins plays youngest kid Will Robinson (Danger!).

Lost in Space

Netflix

Parker Posey steps in as Dr. Smith, who in the original series was the reason the ship veered off course in the first place. 

"It's great to be able to play someone who survives by her own wits and takes chances," Posey says. 

For more, put your helmets on and hit play above!

Lost in Space debuts Friday, April 13 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Netflix
Latest News

"Charmed" Reboot Will Explore All Types of Witchcraft

Charmed

It's the Perfect Time for Charmed and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, But Do They Deliver?

"Charmed" Reboot Costumer Explains Character Pieces

This Is Us

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Says Kate's Pregnancy Story Isn't Entirely Heartbreaking, But...

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County Hits Jamaica and Gina Immediately Lets the Shade Fly

"Charmed" Cast Opens Up About The CW Reboot

"Charmed" Reboot Costumer Mandi Lane Talks Fashion

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.