Watch What Happens Live Hosts the Craziest Night Bravo Has Ever Had

Tonight's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen not only took place in Los Angeles, but it brought together just about as many Bravo stars as it could fit onto one stage. RHONY star Dorinda Medley joined Andy Cohen for "Dorinda Medley's Night of 31 Doorbells," and she was promptly followed by current and former stars of Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Shahs of Sunset.
It was overwhelming, to be honest, but somehow Andy managed to get in references to just about everything happening in the world of Bravo these days.
Nene got to insult Kim Zolciak-Biermann by saying she used to wear wigs from Party City. James Kennedy nearly said "I got away with it" in reference to saying/not saying he hooked up with Kristen. RHONY's Jill Zarin arrived in a tennis outfit, and Carole Radziwill showed up running in an orange tracksuit after finishing the NYC marathon during tonight's episode.
Brandi Glanville and Scheana Marie revealed that they had gotten over their feud and that they now both had a crush on the same guy backstage, and Vicki Gunvalson practically screamed that she had "never been with multiple partners in my life!"
Gretchen Rossi told Andy that she and Slade Smiley have not set a wedding date yet because it's "babies first."
"Maybe in a couple weeks...month, you'll find out if I'm pregnant or not," she said, much to the audience's confusion.
The audience cheered wildly when Andy congratulated Camille Grammer on her engagement, and she revealed that she has set a date...but won't share it.
When an audience member asked Nene who she had beef with on stage, she had an answer immediately.
"Reza has been the person that has said different little things about me. Now I'm not sure why..." she said. "It was crazy that you talked trash about somebody that you don't even know."
Reza tried to explain himself, saying that when he was on WWHL with Nene, she completely ignored him.
"I was there to see Andy, and I didn't even know who he was," Nene said, which, you know, fair enough.
After some group shotskis, it was time for a very important performance by someone who has their own Pandora station. Luann de Lesseps walked out onstage in a sparkly white jumpsuit for a performance of "Money Can't Buy You Class."
Truly the only way to end a night like that.
