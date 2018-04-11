Harry Styles Honors Manchester Bombing Victims With Ariana Grande Cover

It's been 11 months since 22 people were killed after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

On Monday, British singer Harry Styles hit the stage at the Manchester Arena and made sure to tribute those who were lost in the deadly explosion with a heartfelt cover of Ariana's popular ballad "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart."

Harry, who grew up outside of Manchester, said to the crowd, "The next song that we're going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we're going to do our version of it for you. And if you can find some way to join in, please do so. I stand with you, Manchester...and I thank you for spending some time with us."

The One Direction member then performed a stripped-down version of the hit tune.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the "Sign of the Times" singer has been covering the chart-topper through his solo tour, but the choice to perform it at the show was certainly a meaningful one given the circumstances.