Tristan Thompson Returns to Basketball Amid Khloe Kardashian Drama

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 6:45 PM

UPDATE: After the final buzzer, Cleveland ended up losing to New York with a score of 110-98. No word on if the booing or signs in support of Khloe Kardashian affected Tristan Thompson's play.

The game must go on.

After Tristan Thompson faced allegations and reports of being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers player got to work Wednesday night on the basketball court.

When the clock struck 8 p.m. EST, the athlete and his team faced the New York Knicks in their final home game of the regular season. As the game broadcast on FOX Sports Ohio, fans were able to celebrate Viewer Appreciation Night where they just so happened to have the chance to win a basketball signed by Tristan.

As for those wondering if all the drama affected his play, it's too early to tell. As of halftime, Cleveland was losing 57-37 even after Tristan played for much of the second quarter. According to multiple attendees, however, Tristan was booed when shown on the big screen. 

Photos

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Tristan Thompson

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

It's already been a wild week for Tristan after photos and video surfaced purportedly of the NBA player with various women. And while he hasn't commented on the various reports involving his behavior, multiple sources have come forward to shed light on how Khloe and her family are reacting to the news.

"She's distraught. Her entire world has been turned upside down," one insider shared with E! News. "She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn't let her. She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible."

And with the couple's baby girl due any day now, family members want to make sure the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stays focused on a smooth delivery.

"Everyone is in crisis mode and is trying to be very calm for Khloe," another source added. "They are all really worried, and all of the sisters are dropping everything to be with her. They all keep reassuring her that everything will be OK and to stay calm for the baby."

