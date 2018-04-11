Tristan Thompson Returns to Basketball Amid Khloe Kardashian Drama

UPDATE: After the final buzzer, Cleveland ended up losing to New York with a score of 110-98. No word on if the booing or signs in support of Khloe Kardashian affected Tristan Thompson's play.

The game must go on.

After Tristan Thompson faced allegations and reports of being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers player got to work Wednesday night on the basketball court.

When the clock struck 8 p.m. EST, the athlete and his team faced the New York Knicks in their final home game of the regular season. As the game broadcast on FOX Sports Ohio, fans were able to celebrate Viewer Appreciation Night where they just so happened to have the chance to win a basketball signed by Tristan.

As for those wondering if all the drama affected his play, it's too early to tell. As of halftime, Cleveland was losing 57-37 even after Tristan played for much of the second quarter. According to multiple attendees, however, Tristan was booed when shown on the big screen.