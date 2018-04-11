Chad Michael Murray Learns His Late Grandmother's Possible Murder Was Actually a Suicide on Hollywood Medium

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 7:00 PM
Leave it to Tyler Henry to crack the case!
On Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, Tyler sat down with One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray to uncover a mystery that has been plaguing his family for years.
"There's this feeling that grandpa would've said or verbalized something to people before he died and after he died, his words were changed," Tyler revealed. "He's like, 'No, I'm not taking accountability for this. This isn't right.' There's something wrong here with the narrative that's put after."
"And that's a very, very, very big narrative," Chad confirmed.
When it comes down to this family mystery, there's only two people who truly know what happened: his grandpa and his grandma, who have both passed on.
"For some reason, they're having me talk about grandma. They're having me talk about a fall for some reason. I don't know what this is," Tyler trailed off.
E!
"Well there's falling involved, but she didn't hit the ground," Chad explained. "The speculation from the stories that I got from my grandfather was, is that he was arrested for her murder. She died at 17 and she just had my mother. She was found with her hands tied behind her back, hung in the basement. So there was a fall, just in a different way. And then after that, he was cleared and they didn't really have enough evidence to say, 'It was you that did it.'"
Ultimately, Chad and his family wanted to know: did she do it herself or did his grandpa kill her?
With Tyler on the case, that question was answered quickly. Though tragic, Tyler was able to confirm that Chad's grandma did in fact commit suicide.
"Before I got here, there was this woman who came through who I acknowledged passing away tragically. But it came through in a way of like, taking accountability to some extent for her actions," Tyler told Chad. "But I'm thinking that it might have been even her way of kinda trying to come through and say, 'Hey, this is something that I'm putting more on myself.' So, I don't think he killed your grandmother."
Chad hopes Tyler's message will give solace to his mother who was devastated by her mother's untimely passing and the mystery surrounding it.
Suicide also touched the life of former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey. Ronda's father took his life when she was just eight years old.
"They're talking about a vehicle, but putting this around someone's last moments in someone's life. It feels weird. Does that mean anything?" Tyler asked.
"My dad, he had broke his back and he happened to have a really rare blood disorder that kept him from healing, similar to hemophilia. It doesn't allow you to clot your blood," Ronda explained.
With no signs of his health improving, Ronda's father took his life into his own hands.
"He drove his car out and he put a hose in the exhaust," Ronda revealed. "I remember that when he passed, I would try to just tell myself that he was on a business trip and he'd be back and that was my way to cope with it. I wouldn't be crying unless he was awesome. He was the best."
For Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, it was murder that rocked his family. The one thing Ronnie really wanted to know is if his cousin suffered at his time of death.
"The way this comes through, is a feeling of like, 'I left before I had to feel this physical pain,'" Tyler told Ronnie. "There's a very strong feeling with this of people being worried to the extent that this person suffered. Making people lack closure almost. His soul left before the physical side of things kicked in."
"Yeah, that one is my cousin Chris. He died about seven years ago, eight years ago. He was young, like 22, 23. He was actually stabbed, that's how he passed away. That was always something that we wondered," Ronnie explained.
With Tyler's confirmation, Ronnie was able to take that comforting message home to his family and finally put their minds at ease.
Fifty Shades Freed actress Arielle Kebbel got a message for a struggling friend who has not passed.
"The thing is, this person's going to deal with difficulty eating, difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing...I want to make sure this person is getting full nutrients. They're having me talk about a liquid diet," Tyler shared. "I need you to know that when this person passes, they're not going to go alone. Someone will be able to be there and take this person, and this will happen peacefully. But this person's watched over. This person's not alone."
"Thank you. That was obviously someone I love dearly," Arielle replied. "Thank you to whoever is watching over them!"
"Sometimes those on the other side are just as aware of what's going on in the here and the now and that can be helpful too," Tyler shared with the grateful actress.
Watch it all go down in the recap video above!
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?