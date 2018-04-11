7 Red Carpet Hairstyles That Will Make You Stand Out at a Festival

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 4:36 PM
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Cornrows, space buns, long braids, flower-crowned styles—these are the hairstyles that have dominated in music festival culture since around 2014.
With scorching hot weather, all-day activities and epic pool parties, it makes complete sense why people continuously go for these styles. They're super cute. They keep the hair off of your neck, for the most part. And, they're easy to do.
But, when festival style is all about putting your personal touch on summer trends, you don't want to create a hairstyle that everyone else is wearing.
Cue Hollywood's top hairstylists. Over the 2018 award season, hair pros have created beautifully epic hairstyles on the red carpet. These styles are either updates to popular hair looks like space buns or completely new trends (See: Danai Gurira's hair tattoo). They're creative and cool, but they're also elevated enough for the global stage of the red carpet.
Ready to update your Coachella beauty?
Check out 7 hairstyles that you make you stand out below!
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Put down your flower crown! The singer demonstrated a new way to put flowers in your hair, adding pretty pink ones to her voluminous ponytail.
REX/Shutterstock
Give your braided ponytail a little modern love with effortless sections and extra volume in the front.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Are you willing to cut your hair? If so, the actress' ponytail and back fade is perfect for a music festival with hot weather.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Unicorn hair has never looked so good. When you're coloring your hair, start at different places along the hair shaft to give it a choppy effect.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There's a new space bun in town, thanks to the Stranger Things star. The new iteration is sleek, and adds ribbons to the mix.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Everything about this is amazing. If you don't have a short haircut like the Black Panther star brush your hair into a sleek low bun, then use hair spray paint and a stencil to recreate her look.
Article continues below
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The Insecure star has mastered braids with one long braided ponytail and two smaller beaded braids in the front that perfectly frame her face.
RELATED ARTICLE: These 3-Step Hairstyles Take $10 and 5 Minutes
RELATED ARTICLE: 3 Ways to Wear the New Kendall + Kylie Swimwear All Day
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?