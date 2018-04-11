Inside Tristan Thompson's Life Before Khloe Kardashian: Girlfriends, Scandals and His Road to NBA Riches

Anyone who falls in love is taking a chance—having been hurt before, Khloe Kardashian knew that when she met Tristan Thompson.

Over the past 24 hours, and with the birth of their first child together expected any day now, cheating accusations have started to pile up around the NBA star, a Daily Mail video that purported to show him kissing another woman while at a Manhattan nightclub over the weekend providing the first bit of fuel for what's since turned into a full-fledged media fire.

Whether or not the fire continues to rage or quickly peters out, all eyes are on Thompson's next move (the playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers' final regular-season game is tonight at home, so he's at least easy to track down) as Khloe processes the news.

But as she and anyone with Internet access knows, Thompson didn't enter the Kardashian family's world with a spotless past, regardless of what sort of man he's choosing to be these days.