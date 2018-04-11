Hugh Jackman Posts Touching Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness on 22nd Anniversary

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 2:36 PM

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness

Instagram

It's rare for any couple, let alone a Hollywood couple, to remain together and in love for as long as Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have.

The 49-year-old X-Men star and his 62-year-old wife continue to inspire others with their commitment to one another and on Wednesday, he paid tribute to her and their family on their 22nd wedding anniversary.

"I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives," Jackman wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two. "Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world."

Jackman and his wife wed on April 11, 1996 and are parents to two children, son Oscar, 17, and daughter Ava, 12.

Ryan Reynolds, a married father of two himself, responded to Jackman's post on Twitter, joking, "I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong." 

