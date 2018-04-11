Roseanne Star Emma Kenney Enters Treatment for Personal ''Battles''

Emma Kenney is taking back control of her health.
The 18-year-old actress, who currently stars on the reboot of Roseanne, tells E! News she is seeking professional help for issues related to personal "battles." As she describes, "I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I'm not 21."
"It wasn't healthy, and it was making me feel even worse—anxious and depressed," Kenney explains. "It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."
Despite not explicitly disclosing what she'll receive treatment for, the teen is hopeful for a brighter future.
ABC/Image Group LA
"I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that's what's going to happen, and I'm going to continue on that positive road," Kenney adds. "I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it's OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn't make you weak. I'm going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I've always been."
In a tweet posted Monday, the young starlet said she was taking a break from social media and Los Angeles "for a minute." She added, "This sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness."
Emma is expected to start filming the next season of Shameless in May, followed by the second season of the Roseanne revival.