Demi Lovato Responds to Fan Who Questioned Her 6-Year Sobriety

Demi Lovato is putting any and all speculation to rest.

Just last week, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer enjoyed an evening out in Hollywood to celebrate Hayley Kiyoko's new album being released.

Joined by fellow Disney Channel stars Cole Sprouse, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Debby Ryan and Alyson Stoner, the reunion quickly went viral with fans celebrating the Hollywood actors all together again.

Soon after, however, some began to examine the reunion photos with some questioning what Demi was holding—and drinking—during the celebration.

In screenshots first obtained by BuzzFeed, one follower started asking what was really in Demi's glass.