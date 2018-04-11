Khloe Kardashian Is "Distraught" by Tristan Thompson Alleged Cheating Reports

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is "distraught" and in "complete disbelief" by reports that boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her.
On Tuesday, there were multiple reports that claimed the Cleveland Cavaliers player had kissed and otherwise intimately engaged with other women, reportedly as recently as last weekend. The reports included photos and videos. Tristan and Khloe have not commented.
"She's distraught," a source told E! News exclusively on Wednesday about Khloe, who is due to give birth any moment to a baby girl, her first child. "Her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn't let her. She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her."
"She will obviously never be able to trust Tristan again or look at him the same way," the source said. "Her world is shattered. She is in complete disbelief that this is happening. The family absolutely believes it's in Khloe's best interest to end the relationship but will support her either way."
Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark
Khloe has been at her and Tristan's Cleveland home for the past few weeks and has said she wants to give birth in the city. A second source told E! News that her mom Kris Jenner is already with her in Cleveland and her sisters will also travel there later.
"Everyone is in crisis mode and is trying to be very calm for Khloe," the source said. "They are really worried for her. They are worried about the health of the baby and thinks she will go into labor any second.
"Khloe moved her life to Cleveland for Tristan and made sure he was a priority so something like this wouldn't happen," the source continued. "She feels defeated and betrayed. Kris has been there to help calm her. They are all really worried, and all of the sisters are dropping everything to be with her. They all keep reassuring her that everything will be OK and to stay calm for the baby."
"At this point in time, Khloe doesn't want to speak with Tristan," the source said. "And the family is keeping them apart until she goes into labor."
Khloe and Tristan began dating around the fall of 2016, while his ex Jordan Craig was pregnant with his first child. She gave birth to a baby boy that December.
"It's really sad but nobody is that surprised just because of who he is," a third source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family told E! News. "A young athlete with a baby from another woman when he first got with Khloe."