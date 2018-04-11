Original Queer Eye Stars Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia Reuniting for New Bravo Series

JB Lacroix/ WireImage, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
by Billy Nilles | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 12:55 PM
Over a decade after saying goodbye to the original Fab Fave, Bravo is finally getting back in the Queer Eye business. Sort of.
The cable network just announced that they're reuniting OGs Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia for a new home design series with the working title Thom and Carson Project. In the series, one of 10 the network just announced would be joining their massive unscripted slate, Filicia will take Kressley under his wing to teach him interior design by channeling the latter's impeccable fashion sense. The duo will create breathtaking and affordable home re-designs for their clients using their expert skills and their signature charm.
The original Queer Eye, which just saw itself successfully revived on Netflix earlier this year, ran for five seasons on Bravo from 2003 to 2007.
Joining them on the cable network are Mexican Dynasties (working title), a docuseries set in Mexico City, the untitled San Antonio project, which follows a tight knit group of women in the Texan enclave and sounds an awful lot like the next installment in the Real Housewives franchise if you ask us, Married to Medicine: Los Angeles, Welcome to Waverly, a social experiment that drops a diverse group from America's biggest cities into the heartland of Waverly, Kansas, Unanchored (working title), about the the secret second life of young, elite professionals as they embark on a yacht to join 30 other boats in an exclusive floating festival in the Bahamas, Backyard Envy (working title), which follows "two Wills and a Grace" as they transform NYC's barren outdoor spaces into lush oases, Buying it Blind, where couple who can't agree on what kind of home to buy hand the decision to a team of experts, Flipping Exes, which follows real life exes as they launch a house flipping business in Carmel, Indiana, and Sweet Home, which follows Bravolebrity Jennifer Welch and her design business.
The 10 new series join a slate of 20 renewals, ensuring that everything you love on Bravo will be back for new seasons. The renewed are: Vanderpump Rules, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Don't Be Tardy, Flipping Out, Shahs of Sunsent, Southern Charm Savannah, Million Dollar Listing New York and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Orange County, New Jersey and Dallas.
They join the recently ordered scripted anthology event series Dirty John, based on the wildly popular Los Angeles Times podcast of the same name, which stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana.
Are you looking forward to the Queer Eye reunion? And which other new series sounds like your next obsession? Sound off in the comments below!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
