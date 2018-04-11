Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba Use This Insta-Famous Product, Too

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 12:31 PM

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Summer Friday

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Summer Fridays are now all year-round.

Whether you get half days, full days or no Fridays off at all during the warm-weather months, there's now an Insta-famous moisturizing mask to help you look like you're already off the clock. Thanks to co-founders and influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland's strong social media presence, you've probably seen Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask ($48) all over your feeds, but now celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Jessica Alba are touting its benefits.

In fact, Kim used the vegan, sulfate-and cruelty-free hydrating mask before attending her KKW Beauty X Mario launch party.

"And you know I used the Jet Lag Mask right before I came here," said a blue-smoky-eyed Kim on Marianna's Instagram Stories.

The mask is intentionally made for skin on the go. It feels lightweight and almost like balm coming out of its photo-friendly, metallic blue tube. While most hydrating masks are on the heavier side, this white formula featuring vitamin C, niacinamide and green tea dissolves into a clear finish. Bonus: You don't have to wash it off either. You can wear it on a plane, overnight…and even while you're still in the office. However, it's best used as a primer before applying makeup or to re-hydrate sleep-deprived skin. 

The Honest Co. co-founder likes to reserve application until the kids are asleep. Jessica recently shared her beauty routine on Instagram Stories, using her own Honest Beauty products and the hydrating mask. "When the kiddos are in bed mama has a little me time -check out stories to see #SundaySpaNight routine for detoxed and hydrated skin," a glowing Jessica captioned her boomerang post.

Don't quite believe the Insta-hype? Here are other overnight products we're loving, too.

