Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reacts to Ex Courtland Rogers' Arrest

Jenelle Evans is sharing her thoughts on ex-husband Courtland Rogers' arrest.

E! News can confirm that 32-year-old Rogers was arrested in North Carolina on Tuesday, April 10. According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, Rogers is now facing two drug-related charges of "selling and delivering schedule III substances, and possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule III substances," stemming from an arrest in November.

Rogers also faces a habitual felon charge, this is because he was arrested for his third felony in 2013.

Responding to Rogers' arrest, Evans tells E! News exclusively, "Not surprising, that's all I have to say."