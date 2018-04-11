Elizabeth Hurley's Latest Bikini Pic Will Literally Make Your Jaw Drop

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sporting sexy bikinis on social media, but The Royals star may have outdone herself with her latest bikini photo!

The Brit beauty just shared a nearly naked Instagram that has tongues wagging and jaws on the floor. The sizzling snapshot shows the super-fit star modeling one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection bikinis in a wild teal animal print. Hurley flaunts her toned stomach and eye-catching cleavage in the barely there two-piece and nothing else.

"In the Blue Bedroom @tagomagoisland @elizabethhurleybeach #JewelBikini #ibiza," she captioned the impressive pic. How incredibly insane does her body look?!

Fans took to the comment section to applaud Hurley's fine physique.

"Where is the Fountain of youth you're hiding? You look amazing! Bless you Elizabeth!" one user wrote. Another shared, "I never post on instagram photos, however....one of the most beautiful female forms that I've seen. Whatever you are doing, keep doing!"

"Please... you're killing me!" a third posted.

Scroll down to check out more of Hurley's hot bikini pics!

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Kisses

"Yay!! A million followers. Kisses to all ����������������������"

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

International Bikini Day

"#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Summer Stretch

"Summer #home @elizabethhurleybeach #ellebikini"

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Hats Off...Or Not!

"Three cheers for a divine English Summer �������� @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Blue Bikini

Instagram

Ocean Blues

"#Maldives @elizabethhurleybeach #oliviabikini"

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Yogi

"And breathe in @elizabethhurleybeach #jessicabikini #elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Rawr

"Launching tomorrow @elizabethhurleybeach new #summer18 collection #cheetahbikini #pixierobe."

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Gravity-Defying

"Handstand @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"My new Isla Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Morning Mood

"Rise & shine."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Wet & Wild

"New bikini," Hurley wrote with this pic of herself emerging from crystal clear ocean water.

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Yoga in the Park

"Happy Saturday #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach by @damianhurley1."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Hose Down

"Someone has to do it #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

National Bikini Day!

"#nationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Blues

"Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Mellow Yellow

"Mellow in yellow #elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Topless Tanning

"No vacation complete without a Jackie Collins. RIP. A wonderful lady who cheered me up and entertained me again and again xxx @jackiejcollins"

Elizabeth Hurley, Bikini, Swimsuit, Body

Instagram

Early Bird

"Early morning sun #elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Abs-Olutely Fabulous!

"Last rays of summer, English style @elizabethhurleybeach #countrylife"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Just Peachy

"Sunbathing in Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

White Hot!

"Last October in glorious Mustique #IvorySnakeBikini @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Sexy Stripes

"Happy days @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Ravishing in Red

"Bikini time @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Bottoms Up

"Preview of #CrystalBikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Painted Lady

"Our new Painted Lady bikini, coming early 2017 @elizabethhurleybeach #maldives @chevalblancrandheli"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

What a View!

"Take me back #maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Queen of Prints

"New Saltwater Bikini shot at @velaaprivateisland #maldives @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Rawr!

"New Jaguar Bikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Santa's Helper!

"Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippee"

