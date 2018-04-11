Elizabeth Hurley's Latest Bikini Pic Will Literally Make Your Jaw Drop

by Brett Malec | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 10:37 AM
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sporting sexy bikinis on social media, but The Royals star may have outdone herself with her latest bikini photo!
The Brit beauty just shared a nearly naked Instagram that has tongues wagging and jaws on the floor. The sizzling snapshot shows the super-fit star modeling one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection bikinis in a wild teal animal print. Hurley flaunts her toned stomach and eye-catching cleavage in the barely there two-piece and nothing else.
"In the Blue Bedroom @tagomagoisland @elizabethhurleybeach #JewelBikini #ibiza," she captioned the impressive pic. How incredibly insane does her body look?!
Fans took to the comment section to applaud Hurley's fine physique.
"Where is the Fountain of youth you're hiding? You look amazing! Bless you Elizabeth!" one user wrote. Another shared, "I never post on instagram photos, however....one of the most beautiful female forms that I've seen. Whatever you are doing, keep doing!"
"Please... you're killing me!" a third posted.
Scroll down to check out more of Hurley's hot bikini pics!
"Yay!! A million followers. Kisses to all ����������������������"
"#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach"
"Summer #home @elizabethhurleybeach #ellebikini"
Article continues below
"Three cheers for a divine English Summer �������� @elizabethhurleybeach"
"#Maldives @elizabethhurleybeach #oliviabikini"
"And breathe in @elizabethhurleybeach #jessicabikini #elizabethhurleybeach."
Article continues below
"Launching tomorrow @elizabethhurleybeach new #summer18 collection #cheetahbikini #pixierobe."
"Handstand @elizabethhurleybeach."
"My new Isla Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach."
Article continues below
"Rise & shine."
"New bikini," Hurley wrote with this pic of herself emerging from crystal clear ocean water.
"Happy Saturday #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach by @damianhurley1."
Article continues below
"Someone has to do it #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach."
"#nationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach"
"Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1."
Article continues below
"Mellow in yellow #elizabethhurleybeach"
"No vacation complete without a Jackie Collins. RIP. A wonderful lady who cheered me up and entertained me again and again xxx @jackiejcollins"
"Early morning sun #elizabethhurleybeach"
Article continues below
"Last rays of summer, English style @elizabethhurleybeach #countrylife"
"Sunbathing in Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach"
"Last October in glorious Mustique #IvorySnakeBikini @elizabethhurleybeach"
Article continues below
"Happy days @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"
"Bikini time @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"
"Preview of #CrystalBikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"
Article continues below
"Our new Painted Lady bikini, coming early 2017 @elizabethhurleybeach #maldives @chevalblancrandheli"
"Take me back #maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach"
"New Saltwater Bikini shot at @velaaprivateisland #maldives @elizabethhurleybeach"
Article continues below
"New Jaguar Bikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"
"Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippee"
Jessica Simpson Supports Sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross at Her First Live Performance in Years on ASHLEE+EVAN
Alex Rodriguez, the Jacksons & More! Watch the Kardashians and Their Famous Friends Play a Charity Softball Game
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?