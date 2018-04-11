Blac Chyna's Dream House Includes a Fifty Shades of Grey-Like Sex Room

Everyone has a dream house, and Blac Chyna's ideal home includes some very unique features, including a sex room á la Fifty Shades of Grey.

The 29-year-old model shared her wish list with Lehrer Architects' founding president Michael Lehrer in a video for Architectural Digest.

"This might sound kind of crazy," she said while visiting the Los Angeles design firm. "I would also like to have a sex room. So, maybe like in my closet, and it's, like, a button that I push and you can go in there—like a secret little room."

However this wasn't her only request. She also wanted to have a room with a money vault and "crazy" paintings.

"Have you ever seen this movie called Richie Rich?" she asked Lehrer. "That's where I got the idea from."