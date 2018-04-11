Grey's Anatomy Tackles DACA When ICE Invades the Hospital in This Tense Sneak Peek

Get ready for Grey's Anatomy to go topical.

In this week's episode of the long-running ABC drama, Grey-Sloan Memorial looks poised to become the latest immigration battleground when Agent Martin Fields arrives at the hospital looking for someone on Chief Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) staff. And as this sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, shows, she's well aware that this isn't the best news.

"Uh, Agent Fields. I'm sorry, are you with FBI or..." she asks the man.

"Oh no, mam," he replies. "I'm with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It says here it's a surgical intern."

"Which one?" she and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) ask at the same time as they nervously watch interns Dahlia Quadri (Sophia Ali Taylor) and Vik Roy (Rushi Kota) descend the stairs with the rest of the intern class. To find out which employee, apparently believed to be working in the U.S. under DACA, you'll have to tune in!