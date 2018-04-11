Kendra Wilkinson Hangs With Jersey Shore Stars and Tori Spelling After Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson is turning to some famous friends for support after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett.

The 32-year-old Kendra on Top star posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Tuesday videos of her having lunch with Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese and later hanging out with fellow reality star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling.

The latter two attended the Millennial Mamas' Mom's Night Out event in Calabasas, where Kendra lives.

They were joined by women such as Kendra's BFF and co-star Jessica HallBeverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering's wife Erin Ziering7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell, and American Idol alum Kimberly Caldwell.

"So thankful for friends right now," Kendra wrote on Instagram. "Laughter is the best medicine and yesterday i overdosed. Lol. Getting back to being Kdub again n feels good."

Soon after announcing her split from Hank, Kendra hung out with pal Jon Lovitz on a golf course.

Kendra Wilkinson, Tori Spelling

Erin Ziering, Beverley Mitchell, Kendra Wilkinson, Tori Spelling, Jessica Hall, Veena Crownholm, Kimberly Caldwell

Kendra filed for divorce from Hank last week after eight years of marriage and the former NFL player responded to her petition quickly.

The two listed their date of separation as Jan. 1 and each wants joint custody of their two children—son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

Both have spent quality time with their kids since the split.

On Monday, Kendra brought Hank Jr. to the premiere of Netflix's rebooted Lost in Space series.

