How Sam Hunt Continues to Win Over His Wife's Heart

In the game of love, sometimes it's best to take it slow just as fast as you can.

One year ago today, Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler officially became husband and wife when they exchanged vows in the country singer's hometown in Georgia.

"It was perfect. Hannah was happy and that was my number one priority, so it worked out," Sam previously shared with Entertainment Tonight. "My family was there. I got to spend time with people I haven't gotten to see in a while and celebrate a special time in my life and in my wife's life and our families lives so it was a really, a really great moment."

While there may not have been official Instagram shots or a multi-page magazine spread about the big day, that doesn't mean this love story isn't as special.

Instead, the pair has been able to create a strong bond in private that is absolutely worth celebrating.