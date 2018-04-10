New Girl Final Season Premieres and Everything Feels Weird (But So Right)

The beginning of the end for New Girl has arrived, and the final season has an interesting job to do.

When the sixth season ended, no one knew if the show would return or not, so the finale was written as a pretty perfect possible series finale. Winston and Aly got engaged and he finally decided to call his dad. Schmidt and Cece found out she was pregnant, and Nick and Jess finally got their end-of-the-romcom-kiss after a long slapstick sequence of just barely missing each other. It was a beautiful ending full of beginnings that would have served the show extremely well, until the series was renewed for a seventh and final season.