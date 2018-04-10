7 Celebrities With the Craziest Birth Stories

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 5:30 PM
This is one for the ages!
Last night on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers announced that his wife Alexi Ashe had given birth to the couple's second son, Axel Strahl Meyers, on April 8—but the his son's delivery was anything but ordinary.
The 44-year-old TV host, who also has a 2-year-old son Ashe Olsen Meyers with his wife, revealed the expectant 35-year-old wife went into labor in the couple's New York apartment building's elevator. By the time the couple reached the lobby of their apartment building, Alexi realized she wouldn't make it to the hospital.
Seth explained, "My wife just says, 'I can't get in the car. I'm going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming.' I'm just trying to calm her down."
He says that the doula tried to reassure the couple that all would be fine but it turns out the baby was very much on his way.
"My wife is saying, 'That baby is coming! The baby is out!'" Seth said on the show. ,The funnyman said that Alexi "looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants. It was like someone was trying to sneak a baby on a plane!"
The former SNL writer says Alexi lowered herself to the floor and the group formed a semi-circle around her.
"We undressed her and the baby was just out!" Seth said. "The head of the baby was out!"
And that's how Axel was born!
But baby Axel isn't the only celeb to have a wild birth story! From heading to Namibia to give birth to a silent birth and having a 3-year-old child witness their brother's delivery, celeb offspring are known for coming into the world in unique ways.
Check out six more of the wildest and craziest celeb birth stories...
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The Walking Dead star divulged during an interview with Howard Stern that when it came time for his lady love to give birth to his two children, the actor delivered daughter George and son Augustus himself!
"I delivered the children," he told the radio host. "We went to a hospital to do it in case something were to go awry."
He added, "I had no idea. I thought I was just there to lend support, hold a leg and then we had a midwife and as soon as the baby started crowning, they kind just pushed me in there. The first one, Gus, I kind of waited too long to pull him out and he came out and his head was shaped like a cone. He got stuck in that no man's land a little bit too long."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress helped pull out her own baby girl! Sans meds, the doctor guided Philipps' to pull out her daughter's Birdie's head so she could help pull her out and onto her chest.
David Livingston/Getty Images
When the Big Bang Theory actress gave birth to her second son, Frederick, her then 3-year-old son, Miles, watched the home birth from his high chair while eating cereal.
She says she had primed the child by watching a child-oriented video explaining what would happen.
Mayim said, "Having Miles see his brother born in our living room was no solution to sibling rivalry, nor would I say it is the right thing for everyone. But for us, it was a beautiful and organic extension of our parenting philosophy: to let our children experience the world as it is, without being ruled by the fear of ‘What if?'”
IXOLA / BACKGRID
Mason's birth was filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians and fans saw some pretty graphic footage of pushing and even helping pull out her first-born. She did the same thing with daughter Penelope. It was all filmed and shown on KUWTK.
Moloshok/imageSPACE/SHM/REX/Shutterstock
In May 2006, Angie gave birth to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt in Namibia.
Her obstetrician, Dr. Jason Rothbart was flown over to Namibia from Los Angeles to deliver the baby. The doc told People magazine that Shiloh was born via scheduled C-section due to breech presentation and that she weighed a healthy 7 pounds at the time of her birth.
"Brad was with Angelina in the operating room the entire time and cut the umbilical cord of his daughter," Rothbart told People at the time. "The surgery and birth went flawlessly. The staff, nurses and doctors I worked with at the Cottage Medi-Clinic Hospital were amazing. It was a team effort."
The A-list parents also spoke up, expressing their gratitude to the hospital. "We would like to deeply thank the staff of the Cottage Medi-Clinic Hospital for all their kindness and commitment in assuring the successful birth of our daughter," Jolie and Brad Pitt said.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Travolta's wife gave birth to Benjamin, Ella Bleu, and Jett using the controversial Scientology practice of silent birth. Kelly has explained that there's as little talking as possible, but you can still make natural noises like grunting and crying.
