7 Celebrities With the Craziest Birth Stories

Last night on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers announced that his wife Alexi Ashe had given birth to the couple's second son, Axel Strahl Meyers, on April 8—but the his son's delivery was anything but ordinary.

The 44-year-old TV host, who also has a 2-year-old son Ashe Olsen Meyers with his wife, revealed the expectant 35-year-old wife went into labor in the couple's New York apartment building's elevator. By the time the couple reached the lobby of their apartment building, Alexi realized she wouldn't make it to the hospital.

Seth explained, "My wife just says, 'I can't get in the car. I'm going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming.' I'm just trying to calm her down."

He says that the doula tried to reassure the couple that all would be fine but it turns out the baby was very much on his way.

"My wife is saying, 'That baby is coming! The baby is out!'" Seth said on the show. ,The funnyman said that Alexi "looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants. It was like someone was trying to sneak a baby on a plane!"

The former SNL writer says Alexi lowered herself to the floor and the group formed a semi-circle around her.

"We undressed her and the baby was just out!" Seth said. "The head of the baby was out!"

And that's how Axel was born!

