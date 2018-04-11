EXCLUSIVE!

''Happy Birthday, Bitch!'' Damian Hurley Is Back as Hansel von Liechtenstein to Celebrate the Queen's Birthday on The Royals

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He's back in action! 

The Royals is welcoming back a familiar face. Hansel von Liechtenstein (Damian Hurley) is back in the palace to celebrate Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) birthday. Hopefully he'll be a great buffer for the craziness that is about to ensue during the night's festivities. 

"Happy birthday, bitch!" Hansel shouts upon his arrival. "Prince Hansel, I love you!" an excited Queen Helena shares. "This is the best birthday ever!" She may have spoken too soon. That was only the first of many surprises to ensue this evening. 

"Hello Mum, you know Katherine (Christina Wolfe)," Liam says. "Yes, Katherine. Last time I saw you, you were with Robert," Queen Helena remarks. Um, talk about awkward! 

Watch

Queen Helena's Birthday Dinner Gets Wild on The Royals

"Wow Liam," Robert says. "I haven't been this surprised since you pulled a gun on me." So it looks like he's not fully over that whole thing. 

Luckily, Hansel was there to help relieve a little bit of the tension. "Oh my God! This is better already," he shares. "Let's add alcohol and blow this s--t up!" 

See the hilarious moment in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
True Thompson, Halloween, Pumpkin Patch

True Thompson Gets Festive and Dresses Up as a Pumpkin Before Her First Halloween

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Australia Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive in Australia for First Royal Tour as a Married Couple

Milania Giudice, Joe Giudice

Teresa and Joe Giudice's Daughters Vow to Fight His Deportation

Kanye West, White House

Kanye West Gives Surprise Twitter Performance From Uganda During Family Trip

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Showcases Her Own "Revenge Body"

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Birthday

DJ Khaled Throws Son Asahd a 2nd Birthday Party in a Baseball Stadium

JWoww, Roger Mathews, Anniversary, Date, Instagram

JWoww and Roger Mathews Go on Romantic 3-Year Anniversary Date After Divorce Filing

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.