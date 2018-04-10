The Sexy Outfit Eva Longoria and Other Pregnant Celebrities Love

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 3:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Pregnant or not, take notes!

When expecting, it can be hard to find the right thing to wear: Nothing seems to fit quite right, you don't want to pay for additional clothes you might not wear post-baby or you're just plain uncomfortable. Well, celebrity mamas and mamas-to-be, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba, rely on a no-fuss, no-brainer wardrobe combo you can live in: the bodycon-and-duster combo. 

First of all, you don't need to spend big money on this trend—Eva Longoria's Naked Wardrobe Been So Ribbed Up Mini rings in at $40 and her coat at $45. Secondly, wearing a form-fitting dress that hugs your curves (and baby bump!) exudes confidence, which is sexy. It gives you shape when you may be feeling shapeless. Should you be a little apprehensive about showing every curvature, a flowing lightweight duster, coat or kimono will help offset any abrupt definition—and hide any insecurities.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Not to mention, it's incredibly easy to re-create. Need help on ways to style it? Keep scrolling to see how expectant stars made this trend their own. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian

The unofficial mother of the bodycon-and-coat look, Kim sported the trend in various colors and fabrics throughout her first two pregnancies...and even when she's not expecting. 

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Chrissy Teigen

This look is also the food fanatic's go-to uniform when she's pregnant. 

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

Elite Images / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe and Chrissy Teigen are clients of stylist Monica Rose, who may be the reason behind this growing trend. 

Article continues below

ESC: Ciara

Venturelli/Getty Images

Ciara

The "1, 2 Step" singer wore a more formal version of the ensemble to the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Instead of a cotton-blend maxi, Ciara opted for an embellished form-fitting gown with a light-pink duster. 

ESC: Jessica Alba

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

The lifestyle mogul celebrated The Honest Co. at Nordstrom Century City in November 2017 in a white bodycon and velvet, floral coat. 

ESC: Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives alum was glowing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a rust-colored, ribbed midi (which only costs $40) and an orange duster. 

Article continues below

ESC: Behati Prinsloo

Bello / Splash News

Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine's baby mama took a more casual approach to the trend, wearing her bodycon with sneakers and a kimono-like duster. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Paris Jackson Is Ready for Spring Strolls in $32 Sandals

RELATED ARTICLE: Jordyn Woods' Brow Pro Explains Why You Shouldn't Use Eyebrow Pencil

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eva Longoria , Chrissy Teigen , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Jessica Alba , Behati Prinsloo , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Gown Looks a Lot Like These Celebrity Dresses

Jessica Simpson

Let's Discuss Jessica Simpson's $13,000 Sunglasses Collection

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Stuns in a Corset and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Royal Wedding, Pixie Geldof, Hats

The Best Hats at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Ranked!

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Beautiful

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Here's What Princess Beatrice Wore to Sister Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Here's What Sarah Ferguson Wore to Daughter Princess Eugenie's Wedding

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.