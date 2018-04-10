5 Things to Know About Playboy's 2018 Playmate of the Year Nina Daniele

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 2:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nina Daniele, Playboy

Jennifer Stenglein

Ladies and gentlemen, Nina Daniele is a name you may want to know.

Earlier today, Playboy revealed the Bronx native is the 2018 Playmate of the Year. Nina's 11-page pictorial breathes new life into an iconic Playboy character, the Femlin, created by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and illustrated by artist Leroy Neiman.

In addition to glamorous photos, Nina is also interviewed by Joyce Nizzari—who served as the December 1958 Playmate—to discuss sex appeal and more.

"It means so much to me – to not only be seen in my most vulnerable state, but to also be presented, in words, for who I am," Nina shared in the May/June 2018 issue. "That's important to Playboy: how my brain works, how my heart works. Through Playboy I was able to talk about how it feels to be a woman in today's society."

Before the issue hits newsstands nationwide by April 24, we decided to dive into Nina and learn more about her. Take a look at what we discovered below.

Photos

Playboy's Most Iconic Magazine Covers

Nina Daniele, Playboy

Jennifer Stenglein

Playboy History:  Nina made her debut in Playboy's March/April 2017 issue as the April Playmate of the Month. It was a special issue for the publication as nudity was re-introduced into the pages of Playboy with #NakedIsNormal. For her latest photo shoot, Nina posed in both lingerie and nude for world-renowned fashion photographer Jennifer Stenglein.

Brains & Beauty: Nina previously auditioned for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 where she discussed her education background in an audition tape.  "I studied creative writing for four years and I graduated with a degree in publishing," she shared. "I was always interested in fashion. I've always collected magazines but I never thought of being in them."  

Nina Daniele, Playboy

Jennifer Stenglein

Animal Lover: As a proud owner of two pit bulls, Nina hopes to do some good for animals in need. "My dream is to have my own sanctuary for dogs on death row," she shared with Playboy. "They would live their lives out there or get adopted, and everything would be donation-based."

All About the Pole: While some may be quick to shame the exercise, Nina has a different perspective. "I find pole dancing very liberating and empowering. I think about when I would open jewelry boxes as a kid and watch the little ballerina spin around," she explained to Playboy. "I think there's something really beautiful and even innocent about it. It's freeing, and it's a great workout."

Free the Nipple: "Why is showing nipples a taboo? At the same time, the bigger deal you make of something, the bigger deal it becomes and the harder it is to explain why you feel a certain way. The whole 'free the nipple' thing? Just let it go," Nina—who identifies herself as a feminist—shared with Playboy. "Move on to something else. There are children dying and you want to complain about nipples? Let it go."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Playboy , Magazines , Naked , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kanye West, White House

Kanye West Returns to Twitter With a Video About Mind Control Days After White House Visit

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Suggests He's Quitting Music After Son's Battle With Cancer

Jenna Bush, Barbara Bush

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush's Cute Photo Gets Interrupted by a George W. Bush Photobomb

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

Tony Raines, Alyssa Giacone

Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.