Southern Charm New Orleans Stars Reveal the Big Easy Secrets Only Locals Know

Think you know New Orleans? Think again.

The cast of Bravo's Southern Charm New Orleans is here to spill the tea on the Big Easy. There's more to NOLA than Bourbon Street and beads—much more.

"When everyone thinks about taking a trip to New Orleans, the French Quarter is the first thing to come to mind," Reagan Charleston, a jewelry designer and law student, told E! News. "However, there are so many special spots just off the beaten path. New Orleans is home to more historic districts than any other city in the United States, and each one has its own eclectic vibe and ambience—picking a different neighborhood for a night out can be a bit like taking a trip somewhere!"