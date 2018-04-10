Janelle Monaé and Tessa Thompson Explore the Female Anatomy in "Pynk" Video

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 12:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Janelle Monáe has released her latest track "Pynk," off of her upcoming album, Dirty Computer.

On Tuesday, the singer shared her new song, featuring Grimes, along with the track's music video. The video, which Janelle co-stars in alongside Tessa Thompson, is focused on the female anatomy.

The video opens with Janelle and her girl squad arriving to the dessert in a pink convertible. After exiting the vehicle and doing a wardrobe change into pink leotards and pink pants (being referred to on social media as "labia pants"), the group starts dancing to the beat of the song.

"Pink like the inside of your, baby," Janelle sings. "Pink behind all of the doors, crazy."

Janelle Monae Spotlights Time's Up at 2018 Grammys: ''We Come in Peace But We Mean Business''

Janelle Mona&amp;eacute;, Tessa Thompson

YouTube

"Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe," she continues. "Pink like the paradise found."

About a minute into the video we see Tessa's head between Janelle's pants as the lyrics continue, "Pink when you're blushing inside, baby."

A description for the video, directed by Emma Westenberg, on YouTube reads, "PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and p--sy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere...PYNK is where the future is born...."

Take a look at the video above and then tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Dirty Computer is set for release on April 27.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Janelle Monáe , Tessa Thompson , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kanye West, White House

Kanye West Returns to Twitter With a Video About Mind Control Days After White House Visit

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Suggests He's Quitting Music After Son's Battle With Cancer

Jenna Bush, Barbara Bush

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush's Cute Photo Gets Interrupted by a George W. Bush Photobomb

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

Tony Raines, Alyssa Giacone

Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.