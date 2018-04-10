Life After Grey's Anatomy: Examining the Post-Op Careers of Shondaland's Former Stars

The glorious Sandra Oh is finally back on our TV screens.

Four years after hanging up her scrubs and saying goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial for good, the former Grey's Anatomy star has returned with the pretty incredible BBC America series Killing Eve. The series, a cat-and-mouse thriller from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge about an MI5 officer (Oh) and an assassin (Jodie Comer) who become obsessed with each other, has received some stellar reviews and earned a second season order days before it even premiered on April 8. All in all, it's one of more successful returns to TV for a former Grey's star.

But for every Oh, who's managed to prove that there can be life after Shondaland, there are those who haven't had as much luck.