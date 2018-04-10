Sean Hannity Accepts Jimmy Kimmel's Apology, Calls It a "Forced Disney Corporate" Move

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 9:37 AM
Sean Hannity has accepted Jimmy Kimmel's apology in regards to their recent Twitter feud.
The Fox News host addressed the social media exchange on Monday.
"I read the apology carefully, [and] a couple of things are pretty clear to me," he said. "On the surface, I'll be honest, it seems to be more of a, kind of a, forced Disney corporate apology directed more towards the LGBTQ community rather than about Kimmel's comments about the First Lady. But honestly, that's ultimately up to you to decide here."
Despite his skepticism, Hannity agreed to bury the hatchet.
"I believe everyone should accept apologies. That's how I was raised. That's what my religion teaches me, and I'm gonna assume he's sincere," he said. "But, from my perspective, I really do kind of enjoy a good fight and I do agree with Jimmy in the sense it's time to move on."
The host said the exchange was "never about Hannity versus Jimmy Kimmel" for him. Instead, he said the "level of hatred, vitriol" against president Donald Trump and his family is "unprecedented."
"Those cheap shots need to end," he said, arguing that children and spouses should be left alone.
Hannity also invited Kimmel to come on his show and talk politics.
"You want to come on this show, I'll promise no name calling, no anger, no rehashing of the Twitter fight," he said. "You want to have a serious discussion, we can talk about the president, his policies, health care, comedy, political correctness, ending boycotts…My bet is you'll actually agree with me on a lot more issues than you think."
While he said the feud was "over with Jimmy Kimmel," he ended the topic by addressing the late-night host directly.
"By the way, Jimmy, if you do want to start up again, I promise I'll punch back even harder," he said. "And my producers spent all weekend compiling a lot of your highlights or lowlights in your career. They don't make you look too good."
Kimmel tweeted his apology for the exchange on Sunday.
"While I admit I did have fun with our back and forth, after some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said via a statement. "Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions some thought. I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness."
Kimmel also said he "certainly did not intend to belittle or upset members of the gay community" with his comments and that he apologized to those who took offense.
"I will take Sean Hannity at his word that he was genuinely offended by what I believed and still believe to be a harmless and silly aside referencing our First Lady's accent," he added. "Mrs. Trump almost certainly has enough to worry about without being used as a prop to increase TV ratings."
He then concluded, "I am hopeful that Sean Hannity will learn from this too and continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies and that he will triumph in his heroic battle against sexual harassment and perversion."
re. @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/DMtWJTMsDU— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2018
The heated exchange began April 6. Hannity called the ABC late-night talk show host a "pervert," a "pig" and "Harvey Weinstein Jr" for his past performances on The Man Show. He also called out Kimmel for making fun of First Lady Melania Trump's accent on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He even said the late-night was "bullying" her in his address on Monday.
Kimmel wasn't afraid to clap back.
"When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump's ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle?" he tweeted at one point.
Stop picking on woman that can’t fightback Mr Harvey Weinstein jr. And maybe pledge not to ask 18 year old girls to touch your crotch and put their mouths on it like you did. Why don’t You Be a grown up and simply apologize. https://t.co/WFP5GdJf25— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018
When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle? https://t.co/DEhmfOh0Hn— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018
Looks like all is forgiven.
