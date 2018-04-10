The Secret Behind Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps' Enduring Friendship

At her core, Michelle Williams is a private person.

Sure, she can give refreshingly, endearingly candid answers in interviews, touching on everything from her tough start as a teen actor to how she recovered after losing Heath Ledger to a drug overdose. But there's a reason the naturally reticent star hasn't taken the plunge into the murky world of social media.

To hear her best friend Busy Philipps tell it, the decision stems from their days on Dawson's Creek when Williams stumbled upon an "I Hate Jen Lindley" website devoted to her teen rebel character. Still, she doesn't begrudge Philipps' choice to engage directly with her 930,000 Instagram followers.

No less than 200,000 tune in daily to view the actress' stories, reports The Cut. And while her life's happenings are filled with some A-list moments, Philipps' style—speaking straight to camera in a conspiratorial tone and often playing with her hair—means she manages to come off somehow relatable. While the average person doesn't get the chance to attend the premiere of Broadway's Mean Girls or a screening of Williams' latest Oscar vehicle, Manchester By the Sea, if they did, they'd probably report on celeb sightings and lament how they managed to end up with a tray full of mini crab cakes on their dress.