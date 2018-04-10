Obamas and Trumps Will Not Attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 8:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Barack Obama, Prince Harry

Getty Images

Don't keep your eyes peeled for former President Barack Obamaat Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel next month because he won't be there. 

The 44th president of the United States and former First Lady Michelle Obamawill not be in attendance at Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's May nuptials. According to CNN, a White House official confirmed that current President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not invited. CNN reported such was also the case for British Prime Minister Theresa May, citing Downing Street. 

Meanwhile, a palace source told NBC News "President and Mrs. Obama will not be attending the wedding, but the couples look forward to seeing each other in the near future." 

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders—both UK and international—is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. "Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household."

Photos

Stars Meeting Royals

Prince Harry, Michelle Obama

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus

It seems the future groom has taken a cue from his older brother, Prince William, who did not invite heads of state to his 2011 wedding to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, but did include members of royal reigning families and diplomats and dignitaries from within the Commonwealth. Considering the royal is soon to be sixth in line to the throne after the birth of William and Kate's third child, there is less of a responsibility for him to invite prominent world figures. 

"Those in attendance will be people who one or both of the couple has a existing direct relationship with," a royal source told People.

However, from the outside, it has certainly looked like Harry has forged a kinship with the former first couple of the United States. They've supported each other's initiatives, interviewed each other and even enjoyed tea together. Nevertheless, it looks like they won't be jetting off to England in the common weeks. As for other wedding attendees, Kensington Palace revealed on Tuesday the names of some of the 1,200 members of the public invited by Lord Lieutenants to join the special celebrations on the grounds of the chapel. The list features many young people who have demonstrated strong leadership and served their communities.

Perhaps once the wedding is over, the newlyweds will pay a visit to the Obamas on a royal tour of America. Crossing our fingers!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Michelle Obama , Barack Obama , Donald Trump , Melania Trump , Royals , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Suggests He's Quitting Music After Son's Battle With Cancer

Jenna Bush, Barbara Bush

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush's Cute Photo Gets Interrupted by a George W. Bush Photobomb

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

Tony Raines, Alyssa Giacone

Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt

Mischa Barton Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Photo With The Hills Co-Stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.