Sara Bareilles Knows She's Making Smash Dreams Come True With Katharine McPhee in Waitress

In Smash, McPhee played a struggling actress who got her big break in Bombshell, a musical based on Marilyn Monroe. Her character eventually left the show and joined Hit List and was nominated for a Tony. The award went to Ivy Lynn (Megan Hilty), Karen's longtime rival who took over the role in Bombshell.

Waitress, the stage musical, is based on the movie of the same name from Adrienne Shelly, with a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics from Sara Bareilles. Bareilles, who has also played the role twice on stage and recently starred in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, told E! News, "I'm thrilled to be making the Smash fans happy."

"We're so grateful to have Katharine come in. She's so exciting—what a great singer," Bareilles said.