Amy Schumer Spent Her Honeymoon Getting Drunk and Enjoying Pasta in Italy

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 6:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's been about two months since Amy Schumer shocked the internet and revealed she secretly married chef Chris Fischer

On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the comedienne shared a few details about the couple's honeymoon. 

According to the I Feel Pretty star, the newlyweds spent about 10 days traveling.

"He's a chef, so he was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe Vineyards. So, I followed him there," she explained. "Then, he was cooking at a festival in Milan, and I heard that they invented pasta and wine. So, I've just been kind of following him around getting drunk."

However, host Stephen Colbert hit a nerve when he pointed out some people skip the regional cuisine because they don't eat carbs. 

"What kind of sick?" Schumer quipped before putting her hand to her heart in disbelief. She then solicited a hug from Colbert's bandleader Jon Batiste

"You know actresses say ‘I love cheeseburgers.' I'm what you look like if you have pasta and wine," Schumer said.

"Which is absolutely beautiful, by the way" Colbert added.

"I know. I'm blessed," Schumer said.

Amy Schumer's Latest Honeymoon Photos With Chris Fischer Have Us Feeling the Love

Amy Schumer

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Still, Schumer didn't seem too excited to share details about her romantic getaway. 

"I hate those stories on these shows," the Trainwreck star said. "They're like ‘I saw a dolphin.' And you're like, 'Interesting.'"

 Luckily for fans, she had already shared a few pictures from the trip on Instagram.

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Instagram

Schumer admitted she "never even thought about" marriage growing up.

"Yeah, little girls playing wedding…and bride, and I just, no, I was, like, dressing as fortunetellers," she said.

However, that all changed when she met Fischer and she knew she wanted to "partner up with this guy."

When Colbert pointed out spouses sometimes see each other at their worst, Schumer responded, "Yeah, yeah that's happening. But that's so cool because they can't leave."

Watch the video to see Schumer's interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , The Late Show , Honeymoon , Stephen Colbert , Travel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

Tony Raines, Alyssa Giacone

Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt

Mischa Barton Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Photo With The Hills Co-Stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Cardi B, Offset

Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.