7 Best Moments From Cardi B's Tonight Show Takeover

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 6:25 AM
An animated Cardi B left Jimmy Fallon speechless when she appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show in December. But when she returned to co-host Monday's episode (a first in the show's history!), Fallon couldn't help but sing the pregnant rapper's praises. "It is so great to have you here," Fallon told the superstar. "I'm so excited to see you that I might go into labor."
"I might go into labor, too!" Cardi B joked. "I'm making history tonight!"
After making some jokes at President Donald Trump's expense, Fallon revealed he'd sent one of his writers down to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to ask moms what they know about Cardi B. As predicted, their answers were hilariously off the mark—and Cardi B couldn't get enough of 'em.
Before long, the monologue was over and the show really began. Here, E! News recaps the seven best moments from Cardi B's first (but hopefully not last) time hosting The Tonight Show.
1. What Can't She Do?
"It's me again!" Cardi B said, joining Fallon behind the desk. With a new album out, a wedding in the works and a baby on the way, Fallon wondered how Cardi B is juggling so much at once. "You know what? I don't know if it's the strength of the fetus, but I have never felt so hungry to succeed," the rapper said. From there, the conversation turned to Mean Girls on Broadway and Cardi B's touring plans after she gives birth. "I'm taking my baby with me!" she said. "Come on!"
2. Hold the Phone
At Fallon's request, Cardi B recorded a "random audience member's voicemail greeting"—but he didn't expect it to be so explicit. "Hello, everybody. It's your girl, Cardi B, and me and Angel are doing [bleep]! Ow!" she said. Fallon interjected, "Leave your name at the end of the beep!"
3. Learning a New Language
Cardi B moved to the couch, where Fallon admitted he was surprised when she revealed her pregnancy during a Saturday Night Live performance over the weekend. "I never really wanted to reveal that I had a baby. I just wanted to hide it to be an ahh. I could have gotten away with it if it wasn't for the meddling paparazzi. Meddling paparazzi! Because I was just scared of what people would think and say. I was just freaking out. I just couldn't...I was like, 'Well, why not? Why not present it in a beautiful, clean way?' And then, Saturday Night Live, it's like, why not?"
After dissecting some of the lyrics from her new album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B explained some of her famous catchphrases and various sound effects for Fallon and "everyone at home."
4. An Open Book
Since she'll be reading bedtime stories to her baby, Fallon gave Cardi B copies of Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada and Everything Is Mama, which he wrote. He then asked her to read aloud from Go the F--k to Sleep, just to "get a little practice" before her baby's imminent arrival.
5. To Tell the Truth…
Cardi B and Fallon played "Box of Lies," and it didn't take long before things got dirty.
"What is in your box?" Fallon innocently asked.
"Not a penis," Cardi B joked, later describing its contents as "pussy balls."
To see how the game progressed, watch the video now.
6. Dirty Dancing
After guest John Mulaney took a seat, he gave Cardi B a baby gift. "This is from my wife and I," he told her. "We didn't know if it was a boy or a girl, obviously, so this should work for both. But it is a cardigan—or, as I call it, a Cardi G." Somehow, their interview circled around to high school dances. "I had a good prom. My boyfriend at the time, he dumped me two weeks before my prom," Cardi B recalled. "But I honestly think it's because he didn't want to pay for the limo. But then that night...forget it. But you wanna know something? The limo that I ended up with, I didn't rented it. I just got in the limo and I just...forget it. I can't get into it. Kids watch me now."
7. A Priceless Performance
Cardi B rapped "Money Bag" for the first time on television, bringing fans to their feet.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Mischa Barton Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Photo With The Hills Co-Stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?