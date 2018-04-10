Why This Is Mandy Moore's Year

It's a good time to be Mandy Moore .

As the This Is Us actress rings in her 34th birthday on April 10, it's becoming more and more clear that this is her year. And really, it's not hard to see why. After all, when you're the star of one of the biggest shows on TV and you're about to tie the knot, there's no denying that you're on top of the world. And to really drive the point home, she even went and climbed freaking Mount Kilimanjaro just days before saying goodbye to 33!

So why are we so certain this is the Year of Mandy? Let us count the ways.