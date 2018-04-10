Jordyn Woods' Brow Pro Explains Why You Shouldn't Use Eyebrow Pencil

Put down your brow pencil. 

Finding a balance between perfecting the shape and hue of your eyebrows and maintaining a natural look is no easy feat. Yet, it's the Instagram beauty stars like Jordyn Woods, Platinum Life star Nazanin Mandi and E! News host Sibley Scoles that let us know that twin-like brows are possible.

Behind their perfectly arched stunners is one brow-obsessed woman: Giselle Soto, owner of LA-based Giselle Soto Brows. The brow pro, who went from getting her aesthetician license to working with Kardashian-loved brow pro Kelley Baker to opening her own studio in three years, has mastered creating symmetry with waxing techniques. However, her job doesn't stop there. She also has to explain to her clients how to get the most out of them on a day-to-day. Her tip: always use powder.

"Powders tend to give more a softer, natural look, versus pencil or pomade, which tend to leave strokes," she told E! News.

To achieve brows that will have you scrambling for good lighting, the pro suggest applying highlighter before and after adding powder.

"You want to blend it up, not into the hairline but right underneath" she revealed. "This creates an outline before we use powder."

Then, with an angled brush and Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo, Giselle gently uses stroke-like motions to fill in the brow, starting from the front and working her way to the tail.

Once you've shaped and blended the product, the pro suggests using a spoolie to enhance the shape.

"The best way to brush your eyebrows is up and out," she shared. "It gives them a clean and upswept look. Avoid brushing them sideways, as it makes them look thinner and changes the shape."

After that, you can enjoy your beautiful brows!

