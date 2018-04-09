EXCLUSIVE!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement Photographer Spills Details on "Joyful" Shoot

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words and sometimes a picture catapults you career into another stratosphere...

Alexi Lubomirski is the adept shutterbug who snapped the now famous engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that have been splashed all over the world since their debut on Dec. 21 of last year. And now the photographer is telling E! News all about his intimate royal photo shoot. 

On Sunday night, Alexi and his wife Giada Lubomirski caught up with E! News' Sibley Scoles and gushed about the process while at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Crystal Ballroom on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Amazingly enough, Alexi says the whole thing came about because of social media.

"It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere," explained the photographer, who trained with Mario Testino. "I think one of Meghan's friends saw me on Instagram that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement and I was told later that this person said to her, 'You should meet Alexi. He's great. You'd love him' and that was it."

It certainly was!

During the red carpet interview, the fashion and portrait photographer, who has snapped the likes of Julia Roberts, Gloria Steinem, Keira Knightley, could not stop gushing about his engagement shoot, which he admitted was his first, with the in-love twosome, who announced their engagement on Nov. 27

"It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love," the Brit said of his first-time engagement shoot.

The Brit also explained said the two made it easy because of how in love they were. The father of two explains that he told the pair, "Just be yourselves and I will take pictures of you."

Alexi also mentioned that he and his wife have indeed scored invites to the royal wedding, which is on May 19, but admitted he was not asked to photograph the royal wedding. 

Alexi's wife also couldn't help but praise her hubby's photographic work.

Giada told Sibley, "I was so incredibly proud of my husband and I couldn't think of anyone better than him because he's a romantic at heart."

We love love!

