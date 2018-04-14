2018 ACM Awards: 5 Things We Hope to See

Cliff Lipson/CBS
by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 3:00 AM
It's that time of the year again!
The country music world takes over Las Vegas this weekend for the 2018 ACM Awards, airing Sunday night and hosted by the "Queen of Country" Reba McEntire for an impressive 15th time. With one red carpet, 14 awards to pass out and 20 different acts expected to take the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage, we advise viewers at home to have their red Solo cups and cowboy boots at the ready for a rootin' tootin' good time.
Without further ado, E! News is rounding up the five things we're most excited to see at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards!
Three Cheers for Carrie: Five months has passed since Carrie Underwood stepped out for an official event after injuring her face and wrist in an accident outside her home. Fans were overjoyed to see the singer back in the studio this month, and with two ACM nominations to her name, the scene is set for one show-stopping comeback.
The Academy of Country Music has since confirmed that Underwood will perform a new single during the festivities!
Single Miranda?: With Miranda Lambert slated to perform at the ACM Awards, all eyes will be on the "Tin Man" singer to see if she steps out sans Anderson East as her date. One report indicates the lovebirds of more than two years have split, but they've yet to comment publicly on the current status of their relationship.
Hollywood Gets Country: Here's proof that the 2018 ACMs has something to offer for every kind of pop culture fanatic. Expect to catch a performance from pop superstar Kelly Clarkson, as well as appearances from presenters Ashton Kutcher, Kiefer Sutherland, Eve, NFL star Drew Brees, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, Rebecca Romijn and more.
A Somber Homecoming: For many of the country stars traveling to Las Vegas, it marks the first time they've been back since last October's mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Jason Aldean is one of those singers, who was onstage when a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.
Host Reba McEntire told Billboard in an interview it's "critical" that the ACM Awards recognize the tragedy, explaining, "We do pay tribute, we pay honor to those who were victims of that shooting and then we remind everybody that we are Americans and we do not let that shut us down. We will go on, we will have a great time that night and we're going to have fun for them and remember them."
One Epic Performance Lineup: Alright, country music fans! Take notes because the list of ACM Awards performers is not to be missed (and basically the most highly-anticipated part of every award show!). Drumroll, please... Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton,Keith Urbanand Brett Young are all slated to take the stage throughout the evening.
What aspect of the 2018 ACM Awards are you most excited for? Sound off in the comments!
The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
