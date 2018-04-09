Kim Zolciak-Biermann Responds to Marlon Wayans' Real Housewives of Atlanta Diss

Getty Images; NBC
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 4:59 PM
Marlon Wayans isn't sure what's going on in Atlanta.
As the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicked off Sunday night on Bravo, the actor and comedian came across one blond cast member sitting on the couch.
"No we are not in production on White Chicks 2," he wrote on Instagram while showcasing a picture of Kim Zolciak-Biermann. "The f--k?!"
As it turns out, the post was seen by thousands of people including Kim herself. So what was her reaction? Let's just say she was not impressed.
"Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you," she wrote in the comments section. "This hurts but I guess its all for laughs." As of publish time, her comment received more than 2,000 likes.
Kim is buckling up for a bumpy ride as the three-part reunion continues next weekend. The Don't Be Tardy star will join the cast on the couch Sunday night where she will face many critics including NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore.
Ultimately, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared to have temporarily moved on from any drama Monday morning when she took to Instagram and shared a fun family photo with her husband Kroy Biermann and her six kids.
"Those who are rich in love are the richest of ALL," she wrote to her 2.8 million followers while disabling comments.
As Kim always likes to say: Ask, believe, receive!
Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
