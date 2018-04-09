3 Ways to Wear the New Kendall + Kylie Swimwear All Day

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 3:56 PM

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Revolve

Instagram

When your day includes your favorite artist's concert, a pool party, a dance party hosted by a dating app and neon-lit carnival, seriously, what do you wear? 

Do you pack a backpack full of outfits? No, because no one wants to carry around their wardrobe all day. Do you plan on going back to your hotel to change multiple times? No one has time for that. The only solution is to layer, and perhaps stock an extra crop top in your purse.

Sister duo Kendall and Kylie Jenner and fashion brand Revolve, who will be hosting #RevolveFestival at this year's event, have solved our festival wardrobe worries with a new line of Kendall + Kylie swimwear that you can easily incorporate into your outfit. 

Photos

A Celebrity Guide to 2018 Music Festival Shoes

Want a Kendall Jenner-level ensemble? Instead of trying to figure out 5 outfit changes in one day, opt of a versatile look with swimwear. Check out 3 ways to wear swimsuits all day below! 

ESC: Coachella Swim

STYLE 1: UNDER YOUR OUTFIT

This may be the most popular and common way to incorporate your swimsuit into your wardrobe. Simply, place your outfit on top. However, beware of panty lines and soggy bottoms post-swim. It's best to keep an extra pair of underwear in your bag.

Zara Rib T-Shirt, $20; Topshop Stripe Lens Arnie Aviator Sunglasses, $38; Boohoo Zendaya Edit Eyelet Tape Cycling Shorts, $15; Vans Old Skool, $60

Best Kendall+Kylie x Revolve Swimsuit: Tie Front Bikini Top in Rainbow Stripe & High Cut Bikini Bottom in Rainbow Stripe

ESC: Coachella Swim

STYLE 2: IN YOUR OUTFIT

Keep it simple and in tune with the '90s trend by pairing a one-piece swimsuit with a great pair of denim shorts, sneakers and epic accessories. 

Daniel Patrick High Waisted Denim Shorts, $180; 12th Tribe White Rock the Stage Hip Belt, $38; Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker, $150; Kendall+Kylie Vivian Sunglasses, $58

Best Kendall+Kylie x Revolve Swimsuit: USA One Piece, Now $45

ESC: Coachella Swim

STYLE 3: (SEE)THROUGH YOUR OUTFIT

Now that sheer fabrics and pretty undergarments are all the rage, you can easily swap out high-waisted panties and bralettes for swimwear. 

Best Kendall+Kylie x Revolve Swimsuit: Tie Shoulder Bikini Top, $72; 90s High Cut Bottom, $58 

Now that you have the perfect all-occasion outfit, you can focus on having fun!

RELATED ARTICLE: The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
