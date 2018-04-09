Amber Heard Donates Over $1 Million From Johnny Depp Divorce Settlement to Children's Hospital

Amber Heard kept her promise.

Back in 2016, the Aquaman actress and ex Johnny Depp reached a $7 million divorce settlement, which Heard then promised to donate to American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles in 2018. And now it appears Heard did indeed make the generous donation to CHLA.

On the CHLA's Imagine 2017 Annual Report, that's currently posted on the hospital's website, "Ms. Amber Heard" made the list of "Honor Roll of Donors."

The report states that Heard donated between $1 million to about $5 million from the time period of July 2016 to June 2017.