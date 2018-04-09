Which Designer Do You Think Meghan Markle Will Choose for Her Wedding Dress? Vote Now!

ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle is a major style icon!
Prince Harry's future bride will be walking down the aisle in a little over a month, and of course, the world wants to know who she will be wearing. Meghan looks amazing in pretty much everything, so it's hard to know which designer she will choose for her big day.
We've rounded up a list of some of her best looks and designers, and want you to vote on who you think she'll choose for her fairytale wedding. Will it be Burberry, who seems to be her go-to designer as of late. Or will she go with Alexander McQueen, whose sleek designs always have her looking chic?
Scroll through the gallery below and then vote on which designer you think she should choose!
ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Burberry
A little Burberry goes a long way! Meghan's style screams sophisticated and classy, which might make a Burberry gown all the more likely.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Dolce & Gabbana
You can't top a lady in red. Especially when she looks this incredible. This Dolce & Gabbana look is definitely what fairytales are made of.
John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images
Alexander McQueen
Meghan and her prince were caught in the rain, but she didn't let that ruin her classy Alexander McQueen pant suit!
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Peter Som
The actress attended Peter Som's fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015, and was spotted wearing the designer from head to toe.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Wolford
She opted for a Wolford navy top. One of many Wolford pieces she has been spotted wearing recently.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Veronica Beard
This is definitely one of her better street-style looks. Plus, she has been spotted wearing Veronica Beard pieces on numerous occasions.
Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
Ralph & Russo
For her official engagement photos she donned a sheer ensemble that was a departure from classic royal style, but looked absolutely stunning.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Amanda Wakeley
She's definitely a vision in white! Although Amanda Wakeley doesn't currently have a wedding collection, something tells us she would make an exception for Meghan.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Jason Wu
Jason Wu is the designer responsible for Michelle Obama's 2009 and 2013 Inaugural Ball looks, so a royal wedding is right in his wheelhouse!
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Stella McCartney
This designer is all about age-old elegance, so Meghan would feel quite at home in a Stella McCartney original.